I’m A Celebrity pulls in viewers to score ratings success

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been a ratings hit for ITV.

The opening episode of the series, which is being filmed for the first time in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic, attracted a TV audience of 13.8 million, consolidated viewing figures from the broadcaster show.

This is the second highest TV audience in the 18-year history of the show.

Only the final of the 2004 series – which saw Kerry Katona crowned winner – has pulled in bigger comparable ratings.

It also means I’m A Celebrity has pulled in the biggest TV audience for any non-news programme so far this year.

Four other transmissions have attracted higher ratings, but all have been connected to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These were broadcasts by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March and May; a televised address by the Queen in April; and a BBC news special in October.

This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity has seen a host of famous faces tackling challenges inside the castle instead of the Australian jungle.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North faced several of the first trials with journalist Victoria Derbyshire and Sir Mo Farah also undertaking some gruelling tasks.

Mo Farah takes part in tonight's Trial – Fort Locks. Find out how he gets on in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! at 9pm on ITV. #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/zgnbV4zFrV — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 20, 2020

Former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard and actress and singer Jessica Plummer had to navigate a series of pitch black rooms and tunnels during the latest trial.

The pair were tasked with finding their way around a darkened course in search of stars in an effort to earn meals for the camp.

They got six stars out of a possible 12 after working together to gather the tokens.

A teaser clip for Tuesday night’s episode shows soap star Shane Richie coming face to face with 200 spiders during a trial.

TRIAL TEASE: @realshanerichie comes face-to-face with 200 spiders as he squirms in Cruel Jewels… ?? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/hHq0wDO2EJ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2020

West End star Ruthie Henshall and classical singer Russell Watson were late entries into the castle.