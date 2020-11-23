Netflix reveals record viewing figures for The Queen’s Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy

Netflix has revealed that 62 million households watched The Queen’s Gambit in its first 28 days.

The figure is a record for one of the streaming giant’s limited scripted series.

The programme, which tells the story of an orphaned chess prodigy during the Cold War era, featured in the top 10 programme rankings in 92 countries, according to Netflix.

It was the number one streamed programme in 63 countries including the UK, Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

Netflix also said the programme had triggered an upsurge in Google searches for how to play chess.

The programme features Peaky Blinders star Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role alongside Love Actually’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Yui Mok/PA)

Taylor-Joy plays Beth Harmon, who becomes an international chess star while battling addiction.