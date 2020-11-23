Katy Perry returns to awards show stage for first time since becoming a mother

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has performed live for the first time since giving birth in August.

The pop star, 36, welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom.

She took to the stage at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles and performed an intimate version of her track Only Love from her latest album Smile.

A Canadian tuxedo? To the American Music Awards??? We got nothing but love for this look @KatyPerry! Only Love ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ncmq1j6fZK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

The song explores what Perry would do if she only had one day left to live.

Perry rocked a double-denim look while performing alongside country music star Darius Rucker on a dimly lit stage.

Before the ceremony started, she dedicated the song to her father, sharing a throwback picture of the two.

Perry is a five-time AMA winner and performed for the first time at the ceremony in 2010 when she debuted the smash hit Firework.