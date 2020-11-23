Jacqueline Jossa reveals what saved her marriage to Dan Osborne

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa said therapy helped save her marriage to Dan Osborne.

Jossa, who won last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, briefly moved out of her marital home earlier this year amid reports Towie star Osborne had been unfaithful.

Osborne, 29, later admitted, “I’ve made mistakes.” Speaking to The Sun, Jossa, 28, said lockdown provided a “good time” to look at her relationship and she went to therapy.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa tied the knot in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “There was no big argument or bust-up, and there were no other girls. Moving out was literally how I had to deal with it.

“It was like when you wake up after a bad dream about someone – you need some space. That’s what it was like with therapy.

“Some of the stuff I was dealing with wasn’t even all about him. There were other things too that I needed to address.

“It really, really helped, especially in terms of communication, teaching us how to talk to one another better.”

Jossa, who married Osborne in 2017, added: “Therapy is a really good thing, whether for yourself or for a couple. I don’t understand why it’s still frowned upon. In America they use therapy like they go to the dentist.”