Strictly Come Dancing: Another celebrity shown the door

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Caroline Quentin has got the boot from Strictly Come Dancing – after a dance-off with Maisie Smith.

The former Men Behaving Badly star, 60, raised eyebrows when she licked her professional partner Johannes Radebe’s arm during Saturday night’s routine.

Now she has become the fourth celebrity to be given the axe this series.

EastEnders star Smith, 19, was in the dance-off for a second consecutive week on the BBC One show, despite having wowed the judges on Saturday night.

But on Sunday, all three judges said that Smith’s routine was better than Quentin’s, after they performed their dances again.

Cha Cha Cha, but make it cheeky ? Caroline and Johannes never fail to make us smile. #Strictly @quentyquestions @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/Gz5Ki3HRQ6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 21, 2020

Craig Revel Horwood said that “one couple was outstanding and danced as though their lives depended on it and that couple I would like to save, Maisie and Gorka (Marquez).”

Anton Du Beke, who is standing in for judge Motsi Mabuse, said there were “a couple of mistakes” in Quentin and Radebe’s performance.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also chosen to save Smith and Marquez.

Quentin said she had enjoyed “the honour and privilege of working with some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known…

Lift after lift after lift! Maisie and Gorka are always better when they're dancing ? #Strictly @maisie_smith_ @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/nWLj7o51a7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 21, 2020

“But of course my greatest gift coming on this show is this man,” she said of her dance partner.

On Saturday’s show, Ballas asked of the flirty dance: “Were you licking his arm?” while Revel Horwood quipped that Radebe “could have done without your tongue”.

Jacqui Smith, Jason Bell and Max George have previously been given the boot from Strictly.

Olympian Nicola Adams left the competition because her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.