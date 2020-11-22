BBC Young Jazz Musician 2020 named

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

Five finalists performed a 15-minute set before the winner was picked.

BBC Young Jazz Musician Final 2020
BBC Young Jazz Musician Final 2020

A 22-year-old pianist has been named the BBC Young Jazz Musician for 2020.

Deschanel Gordon, who was born in Hackney, north-east London, won the title after five finalists performed 15-minute sets, broadcast on BBC Four.

Gordon said: “I had an amazing time playing and hearing the other musicians in the finals.

Deschanel Gordon (Doug Peters/PA)

“Especially in a year where live music has been stifled, any opportunity to play is very special to me.”

The judging panel included British instrumentalists such as Orphy Robinson, who said Gordon “displayed a wonderful mature sound and approach”.

The finalists had to play their own renditions of music from the standard jazz repertoire, and at least one piece of their own arrangement or composition.

Gordon graduated from the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London this year and has collaborated with Mercury Prize-nominated SEED ensemble and Mark Kavuma’s The Banger Factory, and also has his own trio.

The other finalists were saxophonists Alex Clarke and Matt Carmichael, bassist Kielan Sheard and guitarist Ralph Porrett.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News