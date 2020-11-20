National Gallery launches Artemisia Gentileschi online tour

The National Gallery

The National Gallery has launched an online tour of its Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition after it was temporarily closed in lockdown.

The exhibition is the gallery’s first major event devoted to a female historical painter.

It brings together the 17th century artist’s best-known paintings as well as her letters and the transcript of the high-profile trial of her rapist, during which she was tortured to prove she was telling the truth.

You can now book to see '#Artemisia' from anywhere and at any time in our curator-led film that takes you on a tour of the whole exhibition: https://t.co/3XnkGxWUrW pic.twitter.com/oibN6HRqYd — National Gallery (@NationalGallery) November 20, 2020

The exhibition was meant to open in the spring but was delayed due to the pandemic, and has now temporarily closed in the second lockdown.

A curator-led, on-demand film will give a tour of the exhibition so visitors can learn about Gentileschi’s “amazing story” and “witness the violence and drama of her best-known paintings”.

Curator Letizia Treves said: “Although this film cannot replace the experience of seeing the exhibition in person at the National Gallery, it will allow us to share Artemisia’s story and paintings with as many people as possible, in particular those who cannot make it to Trafalgar Square right now.”