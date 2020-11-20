Mick Fleetwood addresses whether Lindsey Buckingham will rejoin Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood (on drums) and Lindsay Buckingham

Mick Fleetwood has rubbished hopes that Lindsey Buckingham will rejoin Fleetwood Mac.

The drummer, who co-founded the rock band in 1967, said too much water had passed under the “proverbial bridge” and suggested the idea they might reunite on stage was like a “pipe dream”.

Buckingham, 71, was fired from the band’s North American tour in 2018 and replaced by Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House.

Mick Fleetwood (Ian West/PA)

The lead guitarist and singer later sued his former bandmates – Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie – for breach of oral contract and they reportedly settled out of court.

In an interview with record label and publishing company The Other Songs about their acclaimed 1977 album Rumours, Fleetwood addressed his current relationship with Buckingham.

The 73-year-old said: “I feel sad that I am disconnected from Lindsey and I hope it can change. I think probably sadly it won’t, but I feel that.

“This is a reminder just talking about this album and sitting in a changed world with all the things that have gone on.”

Lindsey Buckingham (Greg Allen/PA)

Buckingham first joined the group in 1975 before leaving in 1987. He rejoined in 1997 and performed with them until January 2018.

Asked whether he thought they would ever play together again, Fleetwood said: “I really don’t know. I suspect not. I think so much water has passed under the proverbial bridge. And we have a great band as we are with Neil and Mike.

“Hopefully at some point we will do something, but who is to say? It would be a fascinating event.

“Certainly I wouldn’t not welcome the possibility of even just one time, with something that involved an ultimate form of healing and just, ‘It’s okay’.

“But I think it is fairly unlikely. But in terms of pipe dream stuff there are so many different facets that aren’t selfishly mine that would have to be answered by other people.”

Fleetwood Mac were founded in London in 1967 and have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere.