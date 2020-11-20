Latin Grammys: Women retain normally male-dominated album of the year award

Natalia Lafourcade

Singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade has won the album of the year award at the 2020 Latin Grammys.

The Mexican singer won the category, usually dominated by male acts, with Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol 1.

Lafourcade won three awards at the show, tying with Rosalia and Carlos Vives for most wins.

Lafourcade’s wins included best alternative song for En Cantos, her collaboration with iLe, and best regional song for Mi Religion.

Rosalia won best urban song and best urban fusion performance for the hit Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi, sharing both wins with her song’s co-star, Ozuna. She also won best short form music video for TKN, which features Travis Scott and helped the rapper win a Latin Grammy before winning a traditional Grammy.

Before Rosalia’s win for album of the year in 2019, Shakira was the last solo female to win the prize in 2006 with Fijacion Oral Vol 1.

Rosalia continued her success from last year at the Latin Grammys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Residente – the most decorated act in the history of the Latin Grammys – continued his winning streak by taking home song of the year for Rene and best rap/hip-hop song for Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe. Fito Paez was also a double winner.

But the acts poised to make history after receiving 13 and nine nominations each – J Balvin and Bad Bunny – both walked away with just one win. Bad Bunny won best reggaeton performance for Yo Perreo Sola and Balvin picked up best urban music album for Colores.

Despite his 13 nominations, Balvin only had a chance of winning eight honours since he competed against himself in multiple categories. Bad Bunny had a similar issue at the show.

Balvin was a winner onstage, though.

Before his performance, footage of current events such as the Black Lives Matter protests – including an image of George Floyd – and more appeared onscreen. Balvin began performing his song Rojo (Red) under two large praying hands in a white suit, ending the song with fake blood running down his hands and clothes.

J Balvin ended the song with fake blood running down his hands and clothes (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

Pitbull also moved the needle with his performance, where he was joined by frontline workers onstage – some playing guitar, some singing background, one on drums. Together, they performed I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem), an upbeat song Pitbull released earlier this year during the pandemic to inspire others.

Other winners included Alejandro Sanz, who won record of the year for a second consecutive time thanks to Contigo, his tribute song to Joaquin Sabina; Ricky Martin won best pop vocal album for Pausa; and Chiquis – the daughter of late singer Jenni Rivera – won best banda album with Playlist.