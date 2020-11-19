Jordan North faces his fears solo in I’m A Celebrity’s Trapped Door challenge

Iâm A Celebrityï¿½ Get Me Out Of Here!

Jordan North triumphed in the Trapped Door challenge and won the maximum number of stars for his I’m A Celebrity campmates.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ manoeuvred himself down an underground tunnel at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, lying flat on a trolley controlled by a rope.

It was his third challenge this week after losing out in the public vote. It came after he faced his fear of snakes in The Viper Vault on Monday and ate stomach-churning dishes in Frights Of The Round Table on Tuesday.

TRAIL TEASE: @jordannorth1 pays his happy place another visit as he takes on the terrifying Trapped Door… ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/otYHWBMnKr — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2020

On Thursday he was tasked with locating and releasing 12 stars as maggots, mealworms, crickets and cockroaches rained down from above.

Despite being scared of tight spaces, the 30-year-old secured the total number to win the maximum amount of dinner for his co-stars on the ITV show.

Prior to the challenge, he voiced fears over facing the Trapped Door alone.

He said: “I feel very, very lonely right now. It’s just me and my mind and I cannot overthink it.

“It’s not a nice feeling leaving the guys up there in the castle – the worst feeling ever – and we’re such a close-knit group, I don’t want to let any of them down.”

Get the happy place on standby… your votes mean @jordannorth1 is heading to another Trial! ? Find out what's lurking behind the Trapped Door tomorrow at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/R7qNBpw1IV — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2020

However, he was jubilant after the challenge and returned to the campsite smiling.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. Let me tell you. There’s no better feeling coming back to camp on your own and telling all your campmates you got 12 stars.

“Their reaction was better than what I imagined. I’m elated. I’m so happy.”

TV presenter Vernon Kay praised him, saying: “He’s come back with 12 stars but, most importantly of all, he came back a completely different person.”

And soap star Beverley Callard said she thought North’s parents would be proud of him.

His efforts during the challenge were repaid with a dinner of squirrel and the contestants were pleasantly surprised by the taste.

The episode also saw Sir Mo Farah selected as the next celebrity to face a trial.

Friday’s episode will see the runner take on the Fort Locks challenge.

On Thursday, new arrivals West End star Ruthie Henshall and classical singer Russell Watson were tasked with three jester missions.

Henshall was in the courtyard when a sinister, moving painting of a jester challenged her to pull three “secret pranks” and win her campmates a selection of luxury items.

First, she managed to convince North to give her a foot massage, then she and Watson persuaded the other stars to choose the wrong answer to Kiosk Cledwyn’s trivia question. Finally, Watson convinced the others he had seen a ghost.

Their success prompted the delivery of luxury items with Sir Mo choosing a picture drawn by his children and Kay getting a blanket from his sofa at home.

AJ Pritchard received curl cream for his hair while Giovanna Fletcher revealed she had picked three plays of S Club 7’s Reach for the camp.