Paul Mescal strikes a pose for Portrait Artist Of The Year competition

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

He is one of a host of celebrity sitters.

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal

Normal People star Paul Mescal admits he might be a “fidgety person” as he sits for the Portrait Artist Of The Year competition.

The Irish actor strikes a pose for the contestants in a first-look clip of the new episode of the Sky Arts competition series.

The seventh series of the show features 24 celebrity sitters, including actors James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley, Ncuti Gatwa, Sian Clifford and Eddie Marsan, model Katie Piper and Olympian Katherine Grainger.

Sian Clifford interview
Sian Clifford is also among the celebrity sitters (Ian West/PA)

One of the painters exclaims: “My friends are going to be so jealous,” as Mescal takes a seat for the session.

The actor tells host Stephen Mangan how Normal People, the hit adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, has changed his life.

He said: “I think it will be clearer in a couple of months when things go back to a little bit of normal,” adding he feels like he is in “the middle of the storm”.

Asked if he is a fidgety person, he said: “Probably, when I’m nervous.”

Paul Mescal’s episode of Portrait Artist Of The Year airs on Wednesday at 8pm on Sky Arts, and is available on Freeview channel 11.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News