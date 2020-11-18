Paloma Faith reveals act of kindness during lockdown

Paloma Faith says she delivered shopping to four neighbours, some of whom were NHS staff, while recording her new album in lockdown.

The pop singer, 39, created a home studio in order to record and produce her fifth album, titled Infinite Things, at home during the pandemic.

Faith, originally from Hackney, east London, said she was motivated to help those in her community by her upbringing in the area.

Speaking during an album playback session, she said: “I was doing four people’s shopping, for some old people who live near me and some NHS workers from around the corner.

“I was driving people’s shopping around. It was all part of being from east London.”

Faith explained how the music video for her recent single Gold reflected how the area had changed in recent years.

Paloma Faith at the Brit Awards 2020 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Gold is the response to gentrification in our area.

“I feel a lot of people saw Hackney as an investment opportunity rather than what it really is.

“This guy is trying to buy the flats out there but me and my dancers represent the community – which is the actual gold. The gold isn’t money.”