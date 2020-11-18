Harvey Weinstein has a fever and is being ‘closely monitored’ in prison

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein is unwell and is being “closely monitored” in prison, a representative for the disgraced Hollywood mogul said.

The spokesman said they could not “confirm nor deny” the 68-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 inside Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for rape, has a fever, his representative confirmed to the PA news agency.

Harvey Weinstein is unwell behind bars, his representative has said (Miramax/PRNewswire/PA)

The once all-powerful film producer is considered vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age, weight and other medical issues, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said they could not comment on individual cases but anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms is immediately isolated and tested.

Weinstein’s health was a focus during his trial. He arrived at court looking frail and walking with the aid of a frame and his lawyers tried to minimise his jail term by telling a judge a lengthy one was a “a de facto life sentence”.

After his February 24 conviction, Weinstein was sent to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Weinstein is also facing charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles and is alleged to have attacked five women in California from 2004 to 2013.

If convicted as charged on the West Coast, Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in state prison.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are attempting to put Weinstein on trial and are seeking temporary custody of the convicted rapist from New York.