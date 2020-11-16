Tom Hiddleston narrates Apple TV+ documentary showing nocturnal lives of animals

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston urges viewers to “discover earth’s last true wilderness – the night” in the trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming nature docuseries.

The actor, 39, narrates Earth At Night In Colour, a 12-part programme using novel cameras and editing processes to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals in colour for the first time.

It is filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, and will launch with six episodes on December 4. The second half will follow in 2021.

The two-minute teaser sees Hiddleston describing the night-time.

He says: “A shadowy world that hides more than half the animals on our planet. Until now, cameras only offered a glimpse into their lives. But with next-generation technology we can see the night as clear as a day.”

It comes as part of a series of natural world documentaries for Apple TV+ narrated by Hollywood stars.

The Crown’s Olivia Colman narrates Becoming You, a series on child development exploring how the first 2,000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives.

And Paul Rudd, known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel films, narrates Tiny World, which takes a look at some of the smallest animals on the planet.