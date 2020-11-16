Russell Watson says to ‘watch this space’ amid I’m A Celebrity rumours

He said he is ‘enjoying all the attention’.

Russell Watson has urged I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans to “watch this space” amid rumours that he could be a late addition to the show.

The Salford-born tenor has been tipped as a wildcard entry to the programme who will link up with the campmates once the series is under way.

Watson told Hello! magazine that he is “enjoying all the attention”.

He added: “I was linked with playing James Bond back in 2002 and that never happened – but watch this space.”

Watson also discussed his relationship with his wife Louise, saying he does “impromptu performances all the time” at home.

“Louise used to listen to every word I sang but now she says, ‘I’ll put Coronation Street on if that’s alright’,” he added.

“Who doesn’t love a bit of Volare when you’re making spaghetti bolognese for dinner?”

He added that his two daughters are “very protective” over him.

