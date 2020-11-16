BBC apologises for ‘major technical issues’ during Monday’s programming

The BBC apologised to viewers

The BBC has apologised to viewers after “major technical issues” disrupted Monday’s programming.

Viewers tuning into BBC One on Monday evening were greeted by a red screen stating: “We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault.”

2020 has claimed BBC One — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 16, 2020

The channel’s announcer said “we are having quite a night of it”. The glitch happened during a Panorama documentary on the US election and delayed the start of EastEnders by about 10 minutes.

In a statement, the BBC apologised and said the schedule was running five minutes late.

It said: “Unfortunately major technical issues delayed the start of Panorama this evening. The BBC One schedule is now running five minutes late – we apologise to viewers for the disruption.”

Viewers shared pictures of the error message on Twitter.