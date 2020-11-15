Yes Sir, I Can Boogie re-enters charts after Scotland victory

Serbia v Scotland

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie has re-entered the charts after it was adopted as an anthem by Scotland’s victorious football team.

It charted at number three on The Official Big Top 40 – higher than Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, and is the second-highest new entry.

The 70s disco track by Baccara was sung by players in the dressing room on Thursday after Scotland’s victory over Serbia.

Footage that went viral online showed Scotland’s players singing the track after their win on penalties saw them qualify for the delayed Euro 2020 championships.

The tune was originally adopted by fans as a tribute to Aberdeen defender Andy Considine, who sang along to the track while dressed in a skirt for a video on his stag do.