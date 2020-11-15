Shane Richie takes a tumble after hopping into hammock in I’m A Celebrity camp

I’m A Celebrity� Get Me Out Of Here!

Shane Richie made a dramatic entrance to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle after he fell out of a hammock shortly after his arrival.

After going into the camp at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, the actor, known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders, went to recline as the campmates inspected their sleeping quarters.

However, he appeared to get in too enthusiastically as he was flipped out onto the ground.

Addressing Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah, Richie said: “Mo, we’re doubling up.”

Earlier on in the episode, which was the first in the new series, Richie pretended not to know who the sportsman was as the celebrities were introducing themselves to each other.

They were split into two groups who were communicating via walkie talkies.

Richie, who was holding the communication device, told the other group: “I’ve got with me… what’s your name again mate?”

