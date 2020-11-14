I’m A Celebrity winners: Where are they now?

Harry Redknapp and Georgia Toffolo

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is set to return for a 20th series.

Since hitting screens in 2002, the ITV reality show has delivered a string of memorable moments, as a host of famous faces confronted their fears in the Australian jungle.

The 2020 edition will look starkly different, however, and is set in a Welsh castle rather than Down Under.

Here is a list of the winners – and where they are now:

Tony Blackburn

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn was the first winner of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The inaugural king of the jungle was crowned in 2002. Known to millions as a BBC radio presenter, he triumphed over socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

After his stint in the jungle, he returned to radio.

He was sacked by the BBC in early 2016 over evidence he gave to the Jimmy Savile inquiry but returned 10 months later.

Phil Tufnell

Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell was victorious on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Former England cricketer Tufnell bowled viewers over during I’m A Celebrity’s second series in 2003.

After leaving the jungle the 54-year-old became a team captain on quiz show They Think It’s All Over and later appeared on the BBC’s A Question Of Sport.

He returned to reality TV with Strictly Come Dancing in 2009 and still commentates on cricket.

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona was the first to be crowned queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity (Yui Mok/PA)

The former Atomic Kitten, 40, became the first queen of the jungle in 2004, winning ahead of journalist Jennie Bond and singer Peter Andre.

After I’m A Celebrity, she had spells on a string of other TV shows, including finishing runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2008.

Since her stint in the jungle, her private life has frequently been the subject of newspaper stories. Katona has also appeared on Loose Women.

Joe Pasquale

Comedian Joe Pasquale won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here (Lee Mark Lees/PA)

Comedian Pasquale charmed viewers with his trademark high-pitched voice, winning ahead of former royal butler Paul Burrell.

His career received a bounce after his jungle success and in 2005 he starred in ITV comedy special An Audience With Joe Pasquale.

Pasquale appeared on Celebrity Dancing On Ice in 2013.

Carol Thatcher

Carol Thatcher, arriving back to the UK after winning the fifth series of I’m A Celebrity (Tim Ockenden/PA)

The daughter of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was named queen of the jungle in I’m A Celebrity’s fifth series in 2005.

She followed it with appearances on Living TV’s Most Haunted series as well as the programme Mummy’s War, in which she explored her mother’s legacy over the Falklands War.

Thatcher had been a contributor on the BBC’s The One Show but was dropped as a presenter over remarks she allegedly made about a professional tennis player.

Matt Willis

Busted star Matt Willis was crowned king of the jungle in 2006 (Ian West/PA)

Willis, a member of the popular band Busted, won I’m A Celebrity in 2006, ahead of singers Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan.

He later presented the spin-off show with wife Emma Willis and made a brief appearance in EastEnders in 2014.

Busted reunited in 2015 and released their fourth studio album, Half Way There, in February last year.

Christopher Biggins

Christopher Biggins, the former Porridge actor, continued to be a regular on TV following his I’m A Celebrity win in 2007 (Zak Hussein/PA)

The former Porridge actor proved popular with viewers and was crowned king of the jungle in 2007.

Following his spell in Australia, Biggins, 71, has continued to be a regular fixture on TV, appearing on shows including Celebrity Come Dine With Me, The Celebrity Chase and Celebrity MasterChef.

In 2016 Biggins was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for making comments “capable of causing great offence to housemates and the viewing public”.

Joe Swash

Joe Swash returns to the UK after being crowned I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former EastEnders star Swash won in 2008, finishing ahead of retired tennis player Martina Navratilova and Star Trek actor George Takei.

He presented spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp and earlier this year won Dancing On Ice.

Swash’s partner, the singer Stacey Solomon, gave birth to their first child together in May last year.

Gino D’Acampo

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo was crowned king of the jungle in 2009 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The TV chef had the recipe for success in 2009 and was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Kim Woodburn, presenter of How Clean Is Your House?

However, it was not all plain sailing for D’Acampo. He and fellow contestant Stuart Manning were reprimanded by Australian police for killing a rat and eating it during the show.

D’Acampo is still a regular on UK TV.

Stacey Solomon

X Factor star Stacey Solomon won series 10 of I’m A Celebrity (Steve Parsons/PA)

The X Factor star hit the right notes with fans of I’m A Celebrity, winning series 10 in 2010.

The 31-year-old mother-of-three went on to present spin-off show Extra Camp, and appears on Loose Women.

Solomon has also appeared on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice.

Dougie Poynter

McFly star Dougie Poynter was crowned king of the jungle in his stint on I’m A Celebrity (Steve Parsons/PA)

After rising to fame with the band McFly, Poynter found further success during series 11 of I’m A Celebrity.

He won ahead of Towie star Mark Wright.

In 2014 Pointer went on tour with the supergroup McBusted, a combination of McFly and Busted. McFly have since returned with new music in the form of album Young Dumb Thrills.

Charlie Brooks



Charlie Brooks, best known for starring in EastEnders, was crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity (Ian West/PA)

Brooks was crowned queen of the jungle in 2012.

Best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders, she finished ahead of former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and retired boxer David Haye.

Brooks, 39, departed EastEnders in 2014.

Kian Egan



Kian Egan, best known for appearing in the band Westlife, won I’m A Celebrity in 2013 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Westlife singer Egan won I’m A Celebrity in 2013, beating royal fashion designer David Emanuel in the final.

After his stint in the jungle, Egan enjoyed success as a solo artist before Westlife reunited in 2018.

The group completed the successful The Twenty Tour last year.

Carl Fogarty

Retired motorsport star Carl Fogarty is another winner of I’m A Celebrity (Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

Fogarty is one of the most successful World Superbike riders of all time and won I’m A Celebrity in 2014, beating Jake Quickenden.

The 55-year-old memorably ate an ostrich anus and a camel’s penis in the final.

Vicky Pattison



Vicky Pattison remains popular following her win in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Ian West/PA)

Former Geordie Shore star Pattison was a popular winner of I’m A Celebrity series 15 in 2015.

She followed it up by becoming a permanent panellist on Loose Women but quit after nine months.

Pattison, 32, remains a regular fixture on TV.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt was best known for appearing on Gogglebox before being crowned queen of the jungle (Ian West/PA)

Another contestant from the north east of England won in 2016 when Gogglebox star Moffatt was crowned queen of the jungle.

She beat stand-up comedian Joel Dommett in the final.

Last year Moffatt, 30, appeared in Channel 4 Documentary The British Tribe Next Door.

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo was named queen of the jungle in the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity (Matt Crossick/PA)

Made in Chelsea star Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity in 2017, beating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in the final.

She released her book, Always Smiling, in 2018.

In October last year, Toffolo, 26, appeared in Celebrity Hunted – Stand Up to Cancer.

Harry Redknapp

Football manager Harry Redknapp was a hit with I’m A Celebrity viewers and was crowned king of the jungle in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Former Premier League football manager Redknapp, 73, finished top of the I’m A Celebrity league in 2018.

He beat actress Emily Atack in the final.

Redknapp regularly appears on TV as a football pundit.

Jacqueline Jossa

Winner Jacqueline Jossa arriving back at Heathrow Airport after the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (Steve Parsons/PA)

The former EastEnders actress won last year’s I’m A Celebrity, finishing ahead of Corrie star Andy Whyment, who was the runner-up, and radio DJ Roman Kemp, who came third.

Jossa, 28, had an eventful spell in the jungle. Her husband, Dan Osborne, issued a public apology after it was alleged he had cheated on her.