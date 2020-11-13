Which singers have contributed to the John Lewis Christmas adverts?

Ellie Goulding

Singer-songwriter Celeste is the latest star to lend their voice to John Lewis’ annual Christmas advert.

However, the 26-year-old is the first artist commissioned to write and record an original track, titled A Little Love, which provides the soundtrack to a series of vignettes highlighting acts of kindness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous years have seen big names cover well-loved songs, although in 2018 Sir Elton John featured playing his own track Your Song.

Here we look at the best festive John Lewis cover songs since the tradition began in 2008.

– Ellie Goulding covers Sir Elton John’s Your Song (2010)

What a pleasure it was to be part of this wonderful @jlandpartners Christmas advert. Hope you enjoy it. Elton xo #EltonJohnLewis ? pic.twitter.com/LnA0clEcSW — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 15, 2018

Goulding’s distinctive voice and the track’s minimalist arrangement made this cover of Sir Elton and Bernie Taupin’s well-loved ballad an instant success.

Eight years later, in 2018, Sir Elton himself appeared in the retailer’s Christmas advert, called The Boy And The Piano, which offered up a festive-themed retrospective of the musician’s career.

– Lily Allen covers Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know (2013)

Lily Allen covered Somewhere Only We Know (Ian West/PA)

The Smile hit-maker’s emotive version of rock band Keane’s 2003 hit went straight to number one upon release, the second John Lewis advert song to have done so.

However, its success was overshadowed by comments Allen subsequently made in an interview with Vulture.

She claimed she had been “bullied” into recording the song by her record label, and that she had not received any monetary gain from the single.

The 2013 campaign featured an array of woodland animals in a classical Disney-style setting.

– Tom Odell covers The Beatles’ Real Love (2014)

Tom Odell’s version of Real Love peaked at number seven in the UK singles chart (Isbael Infantes/PA)

Fresh from topping the charts with his debut album Long Way Down, the West Sussex singer-songwriter delivered another chart success with his cover of The Beatles song.

One of the Fab Four’s lesser-known tracks, his version of Real Love peaked at number seven in the UK singles chart.

His gravelly vocals accompanied the tale of Monty, the imaginary friend created by a boy whose favourite toy is a stuffed penguin.

– Aurora covers Half The World Away by Oasis (2015)

Half The World Away was was first released by Oasis in 1994 (Niall Carson/PA)

Norwegian singer Aurora was chosen to cover Oasis’s Half The World Away, a cult 1994 B-side much loved by fans of the band.

2015’s The Man On The Moon advert showed a young girl who spots a lonely old man on the moon and decides to send him a telescope to give him a connection to Earth.

The partnership with Age UK had the tagline: “Show someone they’re loved this Christmas.”

However, Aurora’s offering failed to boost her profile in the UK.

– Elbow cover Golden Slumbers by The Beatles (2017)

The Mancunian band’s melancholic offering accompanied the story of a friendship between a seven-year-old boy and his imaginary monster under the bed, Moz.