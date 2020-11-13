Sir Tom Jones reacts to I’m A Celebrity taking place in Wales

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones has welcomed this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! taking place in his native Wales.

The veteran singer, 80, predicted the latest batch of stars will have a “lot of fun” after being forced to swap the usual Australian jungle for somewhere closer to home.

The Voice UK judge said: “There’s a great sense of humour (in Wales), they like a good joke and they love good singers. I think it’s a good thing they’re doing it in Wales.

Singer Sir Tom Jones has welcomed ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! taking place in his native Wales (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s good for Wales, it’s good for the show. I think the people are going to have a lot of fun there.”

And Sir Tom joked about leaving his home country after finding success, saying: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here? I said that in 1964.”

Sir Tom was speaking ahead of Saturday’s The Voice UK final. Each coach has one act remaining.

This year’s series has been disrupted by the pandemic and there will be no studio audience. Coach Olly Murs, who found fame appearing on The X Factor, said he has told his contestant, Blessing Chitapa, not to let it affect her.

He said: “I’ve said to Blessing, just because there’s not an audience here, don’t get complacent. Just relax.