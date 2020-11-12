Which stars have left the Strictly dancefloor early?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

She is not the first celebrity to pull out of the show early, ending her chances of winning the coveted glitterball trophy.

Previous contestants Will Bayley, Will Young, John Sergeant, Kelly Brook, Jimmy Tarbuck and Jade Johnson all withdrew from the biggest dancing show on TV.

Will Bayley

Will Bayley (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Paralympian Will Bayley left the dancefloor early last year after injuring himself during rehearsals.

The athlete said he was “gutted” to have to pull out of the BBC competition after hurting his knee.

He added: “I’ve loved being part of the show and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received.”

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Made In Chelsea star Laing also had to quit after injuring himself during recording for the show’s launch.

He said he was “absolutely devastated” to exit just three days before its launch was due to air.

He has been given a second change at glitterball glory though and is competing again this year.

Will Young

Will Young (Jay Brooks/BBC)

Pop Idol winner Young was paired with Karen Clifton for the 2016 series – but managed only three weeks before dropping out, citing personal reasons.

His exit came after veteran judge Len Goodman told him to “turn up, keep up, shut up” while scoring his dance the week before.

In a text sent to Chris Evans and read out on his Radio 2 breakfast show, Young said the reasons for his departure were “all very undramatic”.

The singer said he left with “joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television”.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook and Brendan Cole (BBC)

Kelly Brook suddenly left the BBC One competition, following the death of her father from cancer, in 2007.

The actress and model, who had been one of the favourites to win with her professional partner Brendan Cole, had hoped to continue with the show and dance in her father’s memory.

But the grieving star found it too difficult.

John Sergeant

John Sergeant with Kristina Rihanoff (Guy Levy/BBC)

A year later, former ITV political editor John Sergeant sensationally quit because his popularity with viewers meant he was in danger of winning, despite showing little talent on the dancefloor.

“The trouble is that there is now a real danger that I might win the competition,” he said at the time, adding: “Even for me, that would be a joke too far.”

His decision came after then-judge Arlene Phillips said that if the journalist walked away with the glitterball, it would leave her feeling “desolate”.

Instead of rehearsing, he “sits and reads The Guardian”, she had said, adding: “There is nothing that is correct about his performances, he is just getting through the dances.”

Jimmy Tarbuck

Jimmy Tarbuck and Flavia Cacace (BBC)

In 2006, veteran comedian Jimmy Tarbuck quit Strictly for health reasons.

The star said he was “absolutely devastated” to leave the show following a doctor’s assessment.

Jade Johnson

Jade Johnson and Ian Waite (BBC)

Olympic athlete Jade Johnson withdrew following an injury in 2009

The long-jumper suffered a ligament tear in her knee during rehearsals.

She was left in tears after the problem forced her to miss a live programme, before she decided to withdraw completely.

Johnson was later quoted as saying that Strictly had damaged her chances at the London 2012 Olympics.

“Strictly has cost me my place in the ­Olympics. I thought the show injury had healed and I was ready to compete,” she said.