The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016 – Runway – Paris

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021, the NFL has announced.

The Canadian star will take to the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7.

He said: “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position.

“I’m humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year.”

The performance will mark the second year of a collaboration between the NFL, halftime show sponsor Pepsi, and Jay Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation.

Jay Z said: “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own.

“His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, follows in the footsteps of stars such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is touted as the most-watched musical performance of the year, with more than 104 million viewers tuning in to last year’s show.

Brian Rolapp, of the NFL, said: “We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage.