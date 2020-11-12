Strictly stars ‘gutted’ as Nicola Adams and Katya Jones leave show

Claudia Winkleman

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have shared their shock and sadness at the sudden departure of Katya Jones and Nicola Adams from the competition.

The duo, who just weeks ago made history as they became the first same-sex pairing on the popular BBC One show, have been forced to exit the series after professional dancer Jones received a positive Covid-19 test result.

The show’s host Claudia Winkleman said she is “so sad” they are leaving the programme.

We're so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant. X https://t.co/UhHaBNP10r — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) November 12, 2020

Zoe Ball, the co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, said she was “gutted” for the pair.

Gutted for Nicola and Katya. You made history girls. Sending them both all the love ♥️ https://t.co/R5gZeLNw8z — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) November 12, 2020

So sad for lovely @NicolaAdamsOBE and @Mrs_katjones but they’ve already lit up our screens and broken amazing new ground and are winners! X https://t.co/mmUnTvTfVE — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) November 12, 2020

Former Strictly contestant and GMB presenter Susanna Reid tweeted: “This is such a shame for Nicola and Katya – and for the whole show too. Get well soon Katya”.

This is such a shame for Nicola and Katya – and for the whole show too. Get well soon Katya. https://t.co/54XnoDWIij — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 12, 2020

Jones, who won the series in 2017 alongside Joe McFadden, shared her own sadness in a long post on social media.

She said Adams was her hero in a post on Instagram.

Former Strictly contestant and singer Alexandra Burke replied in the comments, saying: “I’m gutted for you both !!”.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse posted two red heart emojis, while EastEnders star Emma Barton, who was on Strictly last year, wrote: “Darling girl.. I’m so sorry for you both… Look after yourself.. “.

Sports star Adams said on Twitter she was “gutted” to be leaving the series so soon.

you were so brilliant, and will have changed so many lives. ? — Michael Chakraverty (@mschakraverty) November 12, 2020

Former Bake Off contestant Michael Chakraverty replied to say: “you were so brilliant, and will have changed so many lives”.

And former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips told Times Radio: “(Katya) always delivers and Nicola was not fantastic last week, but she’s a little fireball. And so you find when you’re watching that you’re really excited by watching them.

“She’s (Adams) such fun and this whole personality that, you know, that comes out of her. And it’s really disappointing. I’m so surprised because they’ve all been in their bubbles. Everyone is, you know, kind of hiding away.

“For this to happen, I think it was the last thing that anyone expected. I just thought they’re all safe and this show is gonna be really something. There’s something that draws you to it kind of more than ever, I think.”