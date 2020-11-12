Selena Gomez to star as trailblazing mountaineer in biopic

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is set to play a trailblazing gay mountaineer in an upcoming biopic, it has been announced.

The singer and actress, 28, will play Peruvian climber Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in In The Shadow Of The Mountain, producers said.

Selena Gomez will play a trailblazing mountaineer in a new biopic (PA)

Gomez will also serve as executive producer. The film is based on Vasquez-Lavado’s memoir of the same name.

Vasquez-Lavado became the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits challenge – climbing the highest mountain in each continent – and founded a charity helping survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking.

The In The Shadow Of The Mountain memoir is expected to be published in 2022 but the film adaptation does not have a release date.

Vasquez-Lavado said she is “so humbled and grateful” to have her memoir made into a movie.

She added: “I am so honoured and touched for the bold, talented, and brilliant @selenagomez in taking the starring role and as producer.”

Chart-topping pop star Gomez got her big break appearing in Disney Channel show Wizards Of Waverly Place and her other acting roles include Spring Breakers and The Dead Don’t Die.