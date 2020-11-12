Game of Thrones star creates video in support of charity fundraiser

Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie has created a video for an annual fundraising event.

The Scottish actress, who played Ygritte in the fantasy series, urged people to support charity Children 1st’s Banchory Bangle raffle.

Perthshire artist and engraver Malcolm Appleby designed the Banchory Bangle, which is raffled annually by the charity’s Deeside Committee.

The fundraiser has raised more than £160,000 for the children’s charity since it began in 1977.

It will be held as a virtual event this year due to coronavirus.

Previously, raffle tickets for the bangle have been sold through local Deeside shops but with coronavirus measures leading to closures of many stores, the Children 1st Deeside Committee decided to sell tickets online and by email.

The charity works with families across Scotland to protect children from harm and help them recover from trauma and abuse.

Leslie, who is expecting her first child with husband and fellow Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, said “now more than ever” vulnerable children and families across the country need support.

The Banchory Bangle is being auctioned online to raise funds for Children 1st (Children 1st/PA)

In a video for the charity, the actress said: “I’m thrilled to be involved with this Children 1st fundraiser for the Banchory Bangle raffle.

“Every penny raised goes to Children 1st, who do incredible work with children, families and communities across Scotland.

“Now more than ever they need our help.

“If you can, please buy some online raffle tickets and support children and families this year.”

Nicky Bradford, from the Children 1st Deeside Committee, hopes it can raise more money with Leslie’s support.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to Rose for supporting the 43rd Banchory Bangle.

“This is an amazing opportunity to win an iconic piece of jewellery and support Scotland’s children and families.

“We are really excited to be holding this raffle online for the first time and can’t wait to see those sales coming in.”

Three prizes will be won (Children 1st/PA)

Susan Bradley, the charity’s head of public fundraising, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support Rose Leslie is giving to Children 1st.

“The bangle is an incredible piece of artwork with has been lovingly crafted.

“The decision to make the bangle tickets available online is fantastic. Not only can people purchase tickets safely during this very difficult time, but anyone, no matter where they are, can purchase one.”

First prize in the raffle is the original 2020 Banchory Bangle in silver and 18ct gold made by Malcolm Appleby, second prize is a copy of the bangle in silver and third prize a copy of the bangle in bronze.