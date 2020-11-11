Torvill and Dean explore effects of climate change in Alaska in ITV documentary

Dancing on Thin Ice

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have travelled to Alaska to explore the effects of climate change in a new documentary for ITV.

The one-off film, Dancing On Thin Ice With Torvill & Dean, follows the duo on their trip to fulfil their dream of skating outside in nature, rather than on artificial ice inside a rink.

However, while there they discover it is Alaska’s hottest year on record and the effects of global warming on the environment are already being felt.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Ian West/PA)

The former Olympic skating champions travel into the remote wilderness in a hunt for wild ice, skating wherever they can, as they seek to find the perfect place to dance a special Bolero.

Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this festive treat to ITV viewers this winter. Jayne and Chris are genuine skating icons and in pursuit of a dream that inspired their careers.

“In this film they will be searching wild Alaska for the perfect ice-skating setting – in a world where the ice is rapidly disappearing. With breathtaking scenery and their usual exquisite attention to detail, their unique performance is not to be missed.”

Torvill said: “I’ve always dreamed of being out in nature, skating outside and this was the most perfect opportunity to achieve that, whilst also seeing the reality of climate change with our own eyes.”

Dean added: “This is an extraordinary chance for us to skate out in the open with no constraints or the barriers of a rink.

“To discover how quickly the ice is disappearing is truly devastating. We hope it will be a reminder not to take our precious planet for granted.”