Lewis Capaldi among stars to appear at virtual awards ceremony

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi will be among a host of big names involved in a virtual ceremony for this year’s Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

The singer will join artists including special recognition award-winner Dougie MacLean, Biffy Clyro and Texas for the event on November 28.

It will raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which expects to lose 75% of its income this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MacLean said: “It’s an absolute honour to be nominated for the special recognition award.

“This year has been a challenging time for everyone but music is such a powerful force and the music therapy work that Nordoff Robbins does is so important.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the online event on November 28 to bring everyone together and raise money for such a cherished charity.”

Other acts include Wet Wet Wet, George Bowie, Graeme Park’s Hacienda Classical Orchestra, Gun, HYYTS, and Stephanie Cheape.

Amy Macdonald, kitti and Luke La Volpe were announced previously.

While many of the artists will be airing brand new performances, the awards will also showcase exclusive footage from Biffy Clyro’s 2020 Barrowlands Ballroom show and unseen clips from Lewis Capaldi’s 2020 European tour.