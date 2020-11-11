I’m A Celeb’s AJ Pritchard: I had no coronavirus symptoms before positive test

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard has said he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus before he tested positive for the disease ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional discovered he had Covid-19 when he went into isolation before travelling to the castle in Wales where the series will take place this year.

He said: “When I came into isolation, I tested positive for Covid early on.

“Thankfully, I can say I’ve had two negative tests for coronavirus and I will definitely be going into the castle when it starts.

“Thank you to ITV and the whole team for putting the safety measures in place to protect their staff and the celebrities, that’s why we do go into isolation.

“It’s been over two weeks already I’ve been in isolation. I can’t wait to start my journey.”

He added: “I think the thing for me is, I didn’t have any symptoms.

AJ Pritchard (ITV/PA)

“It’s one of those scenarios in this crazy world we live in at the moment.

“I tested positive early on and knew I had more tests coming. I’m a very positive person, glass half full.

“So I’ve got two negative tests back. I feel very confident and feel very fit and healthy and mentally just ready to start this journey.”

He continued: “I’m ready to conquer anything thrown at me.”

Pritchard will be joining Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie on the ITV show.

Also confirmed to be taking part are broadcaster Vernon Kay, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

The new series, hosted by Ant and Dec, will take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than the usual location in the Australian jungle, due to coronavirus restrictions.