Graham Norton to leave BBC Radio 2 after ten years

Graham Norton leaves Radio 2

Graham Norton will leave BBC Radio 2 at the end of the year, the corporation has announced.

The chat show host will present his last programme on December 19, ten years after his first Saturday morning show for the station.

He said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

Graham Norton (Bryan Adams/BBC)

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

Norton joined Radio 2 in October 2010 to host the 10am – 1pm slot on Saturdays, taking over from Jonathan Ross.

Over the years his guests have included Kylie Minogue, JK Rowling, David Tennant and Tina Turner.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer said: “Graham Norton will be hugely missed on Saturday mornings on Radio 2, he is a first class broadcaster but I’m thrilled he’s committed to continuing to be a regular fixture on the BBC as the host of his hugely popular and award-winning The Graham Norton Show, the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision and Drag Race UK.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, added: ” For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2.

“His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.