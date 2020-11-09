Rupert Everett: Cancel culture is vindictive

All is forgiven between @piersmorgan and Rupert Everett after their public spat.

He tells Piers and @Susannareid100 why he’s rallying against a humourless, vindictive ‘cancel culture’, comparing it to East Germany.

Rupert’s Life Stories with Piers will air in the new year. pic.twitter.com/KMu7Jae43k

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 9, 2020