Businessman John Caudwell expecting sixth child at 68

John Caudwell

Businessman John Caudwell and former Olympian Modesta Vzesniauskaite have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed they are looking forward to welcoming a baby boy in the spring.

Phones 4u co-founder Caudwell, 68, who is already father to Rebekah, 40, Libby, 32, Rufus, 24, Scarlett, 18, and Jacobi, 16, told Hello! magazine: “Most men think the majority of their parenting is done by time they’re 50, but with a new baby on the way, I’ve still got a long way to go, so I’d better stay fit and healthy.

(Hello!)

“I’ll help with the nappies and the feeds, just as I did with my other children.

“I’m looking forward to the screaming and the terrible twos, and all those magical moments.”

He continued: “I want him to have a social conscience and a responsibility to make the world a better place.

“I have never spoilt my children with material things. I shower them with love and affection instead.”

Former Lithuanian Olympic cyclist Vzesniauskaite, 37, who has an eight-year-old son Leonardo from her first marriage, added: “I think I’ve been searching all my life for a man like him.

“I don’t need the luxury, just someone kind I can trust and who respects me.

“John gives me all of that. I love that life is an adventure with him and we’re so happy. He’s my everything, and I can’t wait for our baby boy to be born.”

(Hello!)