Ranvir Singh glides to top of Strictly leaderboard with blockbuster dance

Strictly Come Dancing

Broadcaster Ranvir Singh and comedian Bill Bailey served up blockbuster performances during Strictly Come Dancing’s movie night, while former NFL player Jason Bell disappointed at the box office.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and her partner Giovanni Pernice danced a foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls and received standing ovation from judge Motsi Mabuse.

She told them: “Can we just declare today national foxtrot day?

“You two complement each other so well, I forget the technique because you become the dance, you are the foxtrot.”

Shirley Ballas praised her “beautiful frame”, adding: “So simple but so beautiful, it was breathtaking to me.

“When I see quality I get so excited and that is exactly what I saw.”

Craig Revel Horwood simply said: “Ranvir darling, fab-u-lous.”

They received 27 points, the highest score of the series so far.

Comedian Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse, who won the show last year with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, performed a pasodoble to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly theme.

Revel Horwood said: “If you keep going like this my darling, I think we will be seeing you in the final.”

They received a combined score of 26 points, putting them second on the leaderboard.

Sports broadcaster Bell struggled to impress the judges with a pasodoble to the Star Wars theme with Luba Mushtuk, dressed as Finn and Rey from the recent trilogy.

Ballas told him: “I failed to find the character of the pasodoble in this, it was very flat-footed for me and it lacked in shape.”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I thought you were dancing by numbers, I know that seems harsh but it seemed like you were just going from position to position.”

They scored a meagre total of 11.

The movie-themed episode began with the professionals celebrating the James Bond franchise with a routine set to various theme tunes from the films.

It featured Gorka Marquez emerging from the sea in blue trunks to replicate the scene from Daniel Craig’s debut in Casino Royale, as well as scenes from Goldfinger and Skyfall.

After the dance, host Tess Daly paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery, who died last Saturday, adding: “Our thoughts go out to his family.”

Co-host Claudia Winkleman explained that Strictly Come Dancing is going ahead with a “smaller audience and Strictly team who will be supporting our couples” after England went into a four-week lockdown.

The episode also featured Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones dancing first with a jive to Greased Lightnin’ from Grease, dressed as mechanics with large quiffs.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith danced an American Smooth to Into The Unknown from Frozen 2 with Gorka Marquez, prompting Revel Horwood to describe her as “a superb dancer”.

Caroline Quentin performed her couple’s choice dance with Johannes Radebe to Everything’s Coming Up Roses from Gypsy, while JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden performed a foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid.

HRVY and Janette Manrara danced a cha-cha to Sir Elton John and Kiki Dee’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart duet from Gnomeo and Juliet.

Reality star Jamie Laing, who narrowly escaped elimination last week, performed a Charleston to Zero To Hero from the Disney film Hercules – dressed in a bright blonde wig.

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec performed a tango to Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera from Moulin Rouge.

The Wanted singer Max George and Dianne Buswell did a couple’s choice dance to the theme from The Simpsons Movie, dressed as Homer and Marge Simpson.