Nicola Adams: I was asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing every year

Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams has said she was asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing “every year” before she finally agreed to become a contestant.

The Olympic boxing champion is part of the show’s first same-sex couple, with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The couple will take to the dancefloor on Saturday to jive to Greased Lightnin’ from Grease as part of the show’s Movie Week.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones on the dancefloor (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Adams told The Graham Norton Show: “I’ve been asked every year, but I always had training commitments, and this is the first time I didn’t.

“I only had two conditions – I wanted to dance with another woman, and I wasn’t going to wear a dress.”

Discussing dancing with another woman, she said: “It is really good to have that kind of diversity on TV.

“I didn’t think it would be such a big deal, but I guess it is for some people.

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams performing a couple’s choice dance (Guy Levy/BBC)

“You always have to push the boundaries and show it is just two girls dancing, and that the world didn’t end.”

Adams, 38, said Jones has the same competitive spirit, and added: “She matches my energy and she works hard. I have to ask if I want a break or some food – it’s worse than having a boxing coach!”

Asked if she might be tempted back into the ring one day, she said: “No, I’ve had enough. I’ve won everything!”