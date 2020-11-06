Al Murray wants to hear the public’s best military jokes

Al Murray

Comedian Al Murray and historian James Holland have asked the public to submit their best military jokes in support of a veterans’ charity.

As part of Walking With The Wounded’s Walking Home For Christmas campaign, the pair will be completing their own journey on foot for the charity.

They will read out the best jokes as they record their Second World War podcast We Have Ways Of Making You Talk as they complete their walk.

Walking With The Wounded is encouraging people to organise their own sponsored walks between December 10 and 20 as part of its campaign.

Murray said: “Joining Walking Home For Christmas and doing a sponsored walk will help in raising money for ex-military and their families dealing with mental health issues that have been even more challenging, with the strange Covid-19 times we find ourselves in.

“Myself and WW2 historian James Holland would love to hear your military jokes, stories and banter that we can read out on our walk together on our We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast.”

Holland said: “It’s an honour to be involved with Walking Home For Christmas this year and it’s extremely important to shine a spotlight on the importance of our mental health as well as our military veterans.

“I’m a big fan of walking the ground and I’m hoping that the military jokes and banter you provide will put a smile on my face, as well as Al’s.

“With another lockdown being implemented, getting out and walking is a great way to unwind and clear your head.