Susannah Constantine: I’m a recovering alcoholic

Susannah Constantine

Susannah Constantine has revealed she is an alcoholic and has been in recovery for nearly seven years.

The former What Not To Wear host, 58, said she previously felt “a lot of shame” about her drinking.

But the presenter said it has been “liberating” to acknowledge being an alcoholic.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said: “It’s not something I’ve spoken about before really, but it’s important.

“I’m in recovery, so I’m an alcoholic and I’ve been in recovery for nearly seven years now,” she told the My Mate Bought A Toaster podcast.

“As an addict, often what you would do, and certainly what I did, I would put all my own defects – I would find someone else to attach them to.

Constantine, left, starred alongside Trinny Woodall on What Not To Wear (Zak Hussein/PA)

“And so I thought my husband was passive aggressive, but actually I was the one who was passive aggressive.

“And that I’ve realised over time and being in recovery.

“I was the awful, angry ­passive-aggressive and my poor ­husband was the one who had to live with it.”

Constantine, who has previously spoken about giving up drinking, has been in recovery since 2013.

She told the podcast about the moment she acknowledged she had a problem.

“It was so liberating. I felt a lot of shame most of the time… the relief was so immense because I could change it.

“I wasn’t having to try and change someone else. It was down to me.

“I was responsible and accountable for becoming a better person and getting sober and well.

“And so it was the most extraordinary relief to have that lightbulb moment.”