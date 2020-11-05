Radio 1 DJ Jordan North tipped to join I’m A Celebrity

ITV plans for Autumn 2020

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North has become the latest star to be tipped to join the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The full line-up for the ITV programme will not officially be revealed until a special episode airs on Sunday, but media reports have linked a number of famous faces with the show.

The Sun said on Thursday that North, 30, was the final celebrity to be signed up to join the cohort for the upcoming series.

The newspaper also claimed to be able to reveal the other 11 famous faces who will be joining North in appearing on the programme.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah was among those to be touted as a possible contestant.

The 37-year-old distance runner, who played a starring role in the London 2012 Olympics, was first linked with the programme by The Sun last month.

BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire and presenter Vernon Kay were also tipped to join the programme.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard and author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher will also take part, the report said.

Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

Actress Ruthie Henshall, Paralympian Hollie Arnold and tenor Russell Watson have also been linked.

EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and the soap’s former star Shane Richie have also been tipped to join.

The new series, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than the usual location of the Australian jungle due to coronavirus restrictions, will begin on November 15.

Gwrych Castle (Google Maps/PA)

Gwrych Castle, in Abergele, has launched a £50,000 fundraising campaign aiming to restore a water supply and electricity.