Years & Years star sends surprise message to Nicola Adams after Strictly dance

Olly Alexander

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has applauded Nicola Adams for her “amazing” performance to his song on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic boxer, who is part of the first same-sex pairing on the BBC One show, chose to dance the street/commercial style to Shine by the synth-pop trio during last week’s programme.

The 38-year-old and her professional partner Katya Jones scored three eights, earning them a total of 24 and placing them towards the top of the scoreboard.

Omgggg that was amazing !! thank you @NicolaAdamsOBE @Mrs_katjones you did us and Shine proud on @bbcstrictly! ✨?️‍?? pic.twitter.com/21EKLBFBfY — Years & Years (@yearsandyears) November 2, 2020

Alexander, who is gay and a vocal LGBT advocate, recorded a video message for Adams which was shown on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two on Wednesday, prompting a surprised reaction from the sportswoman.

He said: “Your performance was so good last weekend. Thank you so much for dancing to our song. You and Katya were amazing and I can’t wait for this weekend. I am going to be watching. Best of luck. You are going to be amazing. You’re smashing it.”

This weekend Adams and Jones will dance a jive to Greased Lightnin’ from Grease during movie week.

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Reality star Jamie Laing, who narrowly escaped elimination at the weekend, will perform a Charleston to Zero To Hero from the Disney film Hercules with his partner Karen Hauer.