Harrison Ford pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Sir Sean Connery

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to his “dear friend” Sir Sean Connery.

The Scottish actor died at the weekend in the Bahamas at the age of 90.

Ford and Sir Sean appeared alongside each other in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

Sir Sean Connery starred with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a statement, Ford said: “He was my father… not in life… but in Indy 3.

“You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.

“God we had fun – if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses.

“Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Ford’s tribute to the James Bond actor follows those of many other Hollywood stars.

Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner, Sir Michael Caine, Daniel Craig, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan remembered the late actor.

Sir Sean was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen in Dr No in 1962.

This was followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.