The Voice UK returning to screens after series halted due to Covid-19

The Voice UK 2020 Launch Photocall – London

The Voice UK will return to TV screens on Saturday after taking a prolonged break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ninth series of the show, in which acts are judged blind and compete for a record deal, was halted as Covid-19 spread across the UK in March.

Host Emma Willis will present a catch-up episode featuring profiles of the eight semi-finalists.

She will look back at their performances during the early rounds from their first blind audition to their knockout shows.

The episode will also shine a spotlight on this year’s lifeline act Doug Sure, who will return to the show as the ninth contestant after being saved in a public vote.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor will be back in the show’s famous red chairs to coach the acts.

Subsequent weeks will see ITV air the pre-recorded semi-final and final stages.

Earlier this month it was announced that pop star Anne-Marie will replace Trainor as a coach on the show in 2021.

Trainor stepped down from the show after one series following the announcement that she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.