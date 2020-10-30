Alex Jones to miss The One Show after contact with Covid-19 positive friend

UKTV Live photocall – London

Alex Jones will miss the next week of The One Show after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The presenter, 43, was replaced on the BBC One show’s green sofa by Gethin Jones on Friday.

Appearing by video call from her home, Jones explained she had recently met a friend from outside work who had subsequently tested positive for the virus and was therefore self-isolating.

However, the long-standing host said she had since returned a negative Covid-19 result.

Speaking to Gethin Jones and co-host Alex Scott, she said: “I am absolutely gutted that I am not there but what’s happened is a friend of mine, somebody outside work who I saw a few days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“So we have done the right thing as a family and we are just isolating. Now I have taken a test and thankfully it is negative – by the way my friend is fine as well – but we are staying, we are following guidelines.

“I will probably be back at work the week after next.”



Jones, who is mother to two young children with husband Charlie Thomson, said she was enjoying the time at home.

“There are definitely upsides to it,” she said.

“Charlie is back with the children, you can probably hear them just above me now, and I will go and read them some stories in a sec, which is lovely.

“The thing is, it is what it is. We are all in the same boat, so that’s it really. But I miss you all. I miss the crew as well.”

Jones became the sole lead presenter on The One Show after Matt Baker, her long-standing partner on the programme, left earlier this year after nearly a decade.

She has been joined by a rotating cast of guest presenters including Gethin Jones, former footballer Scott, comedian Chris Ramsey and Angellica Bell.