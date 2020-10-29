Khloe Kardashian details ‘really bad’ experience following coronavirus diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year.

The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with the illness, with symptoms including vomiting, shaking and a severe headache.

She announced the diagnosis in a teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloé had been stuck in her room quarantining before she got her results. Now, hear her reaction when she first realized she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of #KUWTK is Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/dvizQEH9VQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 28, 2020

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Kardashian said in a hoarse voice. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The mother-of-one said she suffered from hot and cold flushes as well as a painful cough.

She said: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

The teaser opened with the star’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, anxiously awaiting the results of her younger sibling’s coronavirus test results.

Kardashian West said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, detailed her attempts to find a doctor for her daughter.