Khloe Kardashian details ‘really bad’ experience following coronavirus diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year.
The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with the illness, with symptoms including vomiting, shaking and a severe headache.
She announced the diagnosis in a teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
“Just found out that I do have corona,” Kardashian said in a hoarse voice. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”
The mother-of-one said she suffered from hot and cold flushes as well as a painful cough.
She said: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”
The teaser opened with the star’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, anxiously awaiting the results of her younger sibling’s coronavirus test results.
Kardashian West said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”
Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, detailed her attempts to find a doctor for her daughter.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end next year after 20 seasons.