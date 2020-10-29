James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo to star in Netflix mystery drama Stay Close

James Nesbitt

British actors James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo will star in a TV adaptation of Harlan Coben’s best-selling mystery novel Stay Close, Netflix has announced.

The drama is from the team behind limited series The Stranger and follows three characters whose “dark secrets resurface, setting off a chain of events which threatens to destroy their lives,” according to Netflix.

Vera star Jumbo and Cold Feet actor Nesbitt will be joined in Stay Close by Hannibal’s Richard Armitage and Bancroft’s Sarah Parish.

Fans of The Stranger and Safe, rejoice! The next Netflix show based on @HarlanCoben's books will be STAY CLOSE – starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish. pic.twitter.com/58TRn2Kk1r — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 28, 2020

Jumbo said she was “so excited” to work with executive producer Nicola Shindler, adding: “Can’t wait to get my teeth into such a brilliant British thriller.”

Northern Ireland-born Nesbitt described RED Production Company as a “northern powerhouse of world-class TV”, adding: “They are a benchmark for quality drama and I’m thrilled to be part of such a great production.

“The scripts drew me in from the get-go and I am looking forward to starting filming.”

Stay Close is the latest Netflix project for prolific US author Coben, as part of his five-year deal with the streaming giant.

His other TV projects include The Stranger,The Five and Safe.