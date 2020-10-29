Hockney painting valued at 35 million dollars goes on show ahead of auction

David Hockney landscape sale

A David Hockney painting valued at 35 million US dollars (£27 million) has gone on show ahead of its auction.

His 1980 work Nichols Canyon depicts a landscape in Los Angeles.

It is on show at the Phillips auction house in London until Sunday, before it is moved to be displayed in New York and Hong Kong ahead of its sale.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Phillips estimates the painting will fetch around 35 million dollars.

Jeal-Paul Engelen, Phillips’ deputy chairman and co-head of 20th century and contemporary art, said: “Nichols Canyon is, without question, the most significant landscape by Hockney to ever appear at auction.

“The work, whose companion painting was quickly acquired by Los Angeles County Museum Of Art after its creation, has remained in the same collection for nearly four decades.”