Celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact around the world.

High-profile figures including the Prince of Wales, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among the more than 3.5 million people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

While Charles, Hanks and Mr Johnson have fully recovered from the illness, other well-known victims have not been as fortunate.

Here are some of the celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with the virus:

– Dave Greenfield

Dave Greenfield, keyboard player with The Stranglers, died aged 71 after testing positive for coronavirus (Baz Warne/PA)

The Stranglers’s keyboard player died on May 3 and had contracted coronavirus following a prolonged stay in hospital for heart problems.

A long-standing member of the influential punk outfit, Greenfield was known for his distinctive sound and playing style, using instruments such as the harpsichord and Hammond electric organ.

He was 71.

– Tim Brooke-Taylor

Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor died in April (John Stillwell/PA)

The Goodies star died at the age of 79 on April 12 after contracting the virus.

He was best known as part of the 1970s comic trio alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.

Following Brooke-Taylor’s death, Oddie described him as an “extremely amiable, nice bloke”.

– Terrence McNally

A world renowned playwright, McNally’s career spanned six decades and earned him four competitive Tony awards, as well as a lifetime achievement award last year.

His works include the plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class, as well as the books for musicals Ragtime and Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

He died due to complications from coronavirus on March 24 in a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 81, his publicist said.

– Adam Schlesinger

The US musician was best known for being part of the band Fountains Of Wayne.

Schlesinger, 52, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and went on to die in a New York hospital on April 1.

Tom Hanks and Mark Ronson were among those who paid tribute.

– John Prine

Influential folk singer John Prine is among the celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus (Niall Carson/PA)

The singer-songwriter, one of the most influential figures in US folk and country music, was taken to hospital on March 26 and died on April 7.

A representative said his cause of death was complications from Covid-19.

Prine, who earned comparisons to Bob Dylan, was 73.

– Andrew Jack

The Star Wars actor died on March 31 at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to his agent.

He had appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Jack was also a dialect coach.

– Fred the Godson

The Bronx-born rapper, 35, died on April 23 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Fred the Godson, whose real name was Fredrick Thomas, had been updating fans about his fight with the illness and shared a selfie from his hospital bed.

He had worked with artists including Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T.

– Eddie Large

Comedian Eddie Large, known for his partnership with Syd Little, died at the age of 78 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The comedian, who delighted audiences for decades as part of his Little And Large partnership with Syd Little, died on April 2 at the age of 78.

He died after contracting coronavirus while being treated for heart failure in hospital.

– Mark Blum

Blum, star of films including Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, died from coronavirus complications on March 25.

He was 69.

Madonna, who starred alongside Blum in Desperately Seeking Susan, was among those paying tribute.

– Joe Diffie

The Grammy-winning country music singer died on March 29 at the age of 61 after testing positive for the virus.

He had a string of hits in the 1990s with ballads and honky-tonk singles like Home and Pickup Man.

– Ellis Marsalis Jr

The Jazz pioneer died at the age of 85 after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his son said.

Marsalis Jr – described as a “legend” of the New Orleans jazz scene – was the patriarch of a well-known musical family.

He died on April 1.

– Patricia Bosworth

The actress and writer once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies of stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift.

She died on April 2 at the age of 86. Her stepdaughter said pneumonia brought on by coronavirus was the cause of death.

– Bobby Ball

Bobby Ball tested positive for Covid-19 prior to his death (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

One half of comedy duo Cannon & Ball, Ball died at the age of 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.