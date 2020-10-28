ITV teases upcoming I’m A Celebrity series with new trailer

Ant and Dec

ITV has teased the arrival of the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with a new trailer.

A video posted on ITV’s Twitter page showed presenters Ant and Dec searching for the filming location for the programme.

The upcoming series, which will air next month, is being filmed in the UK for the first time after production was moved from Australia to the UK because of coronavirus restrictions.

The trailer sees Ant and Dec walking in the rain wearing waterproofs as they try to find their way to the camp using a map.

“Well this is the coldest summer in Australia ever,” said Dec.

Ant then uses his phone to try to find the filming location before it plays back a message to him in Welsh.

I’m A Celebrity starts next month.