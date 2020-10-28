Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can’t run this country

Free school meals

Danny Dyer has said the coronavirus pandemic has proved “people who went to Eton” are unable to run the country.

The EastEnders actor said the “little group” who attended the independent boarding school, near Windsor in Berkshire, have had their chance in power.

The 43-year-old said it is now time for “working-class people” who have “lived a real life” to be given responsibility for how the UK is run.

Danny Dyer and daughter Dani (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on BBC Breakfast alongside his daughter Dani, Dyer was asked how easy he was finding it to obey Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “It’s very confusing. It’s almost perfect to break rules really because it is hard to understand what the rules are.

“Just keep them simple and then people will abide by it.

“We want to get out of this as quickly as possible but as confusing as it is, it just makes it so difficult.

Get some "Dyer advice" from Big Dan and Little Dan ?@MrDDyer and @Dani_MasDyer talk to #BBCBreakfast about Christmas, pregnancy and their new podcast.https://t.co/hqW81Dndhb pic.twitter.com/ot9mXLBPle — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 28, 2020

“My one rant would be that we must learn now that the people who went to Eton can’t run this country.

“They’ve done it, they’ve tried to do it and this little small group who all went to the same school in the same class, it doesn’t work.

“So I feel we need some working-class people, people who have lived a real life, people that are in touch with what’s going on in reality, to maybe come to the front now and start to get involved in how this country is run.”

Eton College counts both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former premier David Cameron among its former students.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Eton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked whether he would ever go into politics full-time, Dani said: “Oh, imagine.”

Danny, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders, replied: “No, darling, I’m too busy.

“I have got a game show on at the moment, I’ve got another podcast with my daughter, and of course I am in the greatest soap that has ever been, so I am all right for the minute.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron was also a student at Eton (Jacob King/PA)

“So let’s just watch the Government unravel themselves, I think.

“Let’s just try and stay safe and try and not catch this thing, and on the other side I’m sure we are all going to be better, stronger, more considerate people for it.”

The father-daughter duo appeared on the show to promote their unscripted Spotify Original podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

Dyer previously shared his views on politics on talk show Good Evening Britain in June 2018.