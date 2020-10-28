Castle hosting I’m A Celebrity launches fundraiser to ‘turn the lights on’

Gwrych Castle

The castle which will host the upcoming series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has launched a £50,000 fundraising campaign.

The appeal aims to restore a water supply and electricity to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, according to its GoFundMe webpage.

The production team for the ITV show will be using generators and water tanks during filming, which is taking place within the historic estate instead of its usual location in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant and Dec will host the show, which is taking place in Wales instead of its usual location in Australia due to the pandemic (Ian West/PA)

Mark Baker, who is the chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, told the PA news agency that hosting I’m A Celebrity has raised around £330,000.

“We are very grateful to I’m A Celebrity because it has given us that kind of leg-up and it has brought a lot of positivity at a very troubling and testing time,” he said.

The publicity is something the trust “are keen to capitalise on because the castle is going to have great exposure”, he added.

“There’s so much to do there, we are undoing nearly half a century of neglect.”

Filming of I’m A Celebrity has enabled “urgent works” to be carried out at the castle but funds are needed to “turn the lights and taps on” at the castle “for the first time since the 1980s”, according to the fundraising page.

Quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign… ???????? @ITV pic.twitter.com/MyT3OkrJrr — antanddec (@antanddec) September 30, 2020

“Though services do not immediately sound romantic, this is a major step to bring the castle back to life once again,” it added.

“These services would immensely aid with restorative works in the main house, surrounding buildings and wider estate.

“We know that times are tough at the moment, so donations are even more appreciated.”

It was confirmed in August that I’m A Celebrity would be filmed in the UK and last month ITV said the programme “continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines” after additional coronavirus restrictions were introduced in Wales.

I’m A Celebrity will start on ITV next month.