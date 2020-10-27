Who is the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under?

Ed Sheeran has retained his title as the richest young British star – increasing his estimated worth by £40 million in the past year to £210 million.

The 29-year-old topped Heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK and Ireland’s wealthiest stars aged 30 and under.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, who recently welcomed his first child – a daughter called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, claimed the top spot from Adele in 2019 after she turned 31.

Ed Sheeran (Greg Allen/PA)

Sheeran’s wealth is partly due to his world record-breaking two-year Divide Tour, which saw him play more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans since March 2017.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, second place in 2019, has dropped off the list for the first time since it began 10 years ago, after turning 31 in July.

Taking his spot is last year’s third place – former One Direction star Harry Styles, 26, with an estimated £74 million.

The singer has added £40 million to his wealth since going solo, according to the magazine, through two successful albums, a world tour and a Gucci deal.

(Top row left to right) Harry Styles, Emma Watson and Niall Horan. (Middle row left to right) Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. (Bottom row left to right) Cara Delevingne, Zayn Malik and Sam Smith (PA)

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by his former bandmates, with Niall Horan, 27, in fourth (£55 million), Louis Tomlinson, 28, in sixth (£47 million), Liam Payne, 27, in seventh (£46 million) and Zayn Malik, 27, in ninth (£38 million).

Emma Watson, aged 30 and best known as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, is in third with an estimated £58 million.

Girl group Little Mix – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – are in fifth with an estimated £54.3 million collectively.

The remaining top 10 spots are taken by model Cara Delevingne, 28, at eight with £42 million, and Sam Smith, 28, at 10 with £35.5 million.

Last year’s highest new entry Stormzy, 27, is in joint 14th place with Rita Ora, 29, both with estimated fortunes of £20 million.

John Boyega (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Star Wars actor John Boyega, 28, is at number 16 with an estimated fortune of £17 million, boosted by roles in Pacific Rim Uprising and Watership Down.

YouTuber and rapper KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, makes his debut on the list with an estimated fortune of £12 million aged 28.

Oscar-nominated Irish actress Saoirse Ronan debuts at number 26, aged 26, with £5.7 million, while Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, 27, makes her first appearance at 28 with £4.9 million.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner remains the wealthiest star aged 30 and under outside the UK.

The 23-year-old tops Heat’s international list, having made about £463 million selling a majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to US cosmetics giant Coty.

Taylor Swift, 30, retains second place with an estimated £368 million.

This year Heat features a list of the richest TikTok stars, topped by 20-year-old Addison Rae with £3.9 million.