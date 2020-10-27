The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the way in nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards.

The two hip-hop stars each earned eight nods, including for the coveted artist of the year prize.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion continued her stellar 12 months with five nominations, the most of any female artist this year. The rising star rapper’s nods include new artist and best collaboration.

Taylor Swift is the most successful artist in American Music Awards history and is once again up for artist of the year (Isabel Infantes/PA

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each.

Swift is once again nominated for artist of the year – an award she won 12 months ago on the same night she was named artist of the decade.

The pop superstar is the most successful artist in American Music Awards history, with a total of 29 wins. Bieber and Post Malone complete the artist of the year category.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is among the nominees for new artist of the year.

Harry Styles is up for favourite pop/rock album for Fine Line, while Dua Lipa – who will perform at the ceremony – is nominated in the favourite female artist (pop/rock) category.